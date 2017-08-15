ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The westbound lanes of I-70 near Foristell are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley, two trucks were involved in the crash and lost their loads just before 4 a.m. Logs and tires are blocking the roadway.
All of the injuries reported are minor.
Traffic is being directed up and over the ramp at route T/W, according to MoDOT.
All lanes of westbound I-70 at route T/W are closed in St. Charles Co. Traffic is being directed up and over the ramp. pic.twitter.com/DyZzohcgCD— MoDOT (@MoDOT) August 15, 2017
The highway patrol says the westbound lanes will be closed until 8 or 9 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
