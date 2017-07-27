KSDK
Tanker hangs over St. Louis overpass during morning commute

KSDK 9:04 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Crews are on scene of an incident downtown St. Louis where a tanker truck is hanging off the overpass of Interstate 44 at Washington.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Two tow trucks are on scene. No serious injuries have been reported. 

This is developing story. 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene.

