SB lane of Lindbergh to remain closed until Friday after water main break

HAZELWOOD, MO. - One lane of southbound Lindbergh Boulevard between Fee Fee Hills Drive and McDonnell Boulevard will remain closed until at least Friday morning due to a water main break.
Missouri American Water said a 16-inch water main broke at around 4 p.m., shutting down all southbound lanes. One lane has since reopened, but the other is expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department said.
The Missouri American Water spokesman said the break knocked out service to 10-to-20 commercial buildings. They expected the water to be restored by 10 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
