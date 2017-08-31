SB lane of Lindbergh to remain closed until Friday after water main break

The southbound lanes on Lindbergh Boulevard were shut down Thursday afternoon after a 16-inch water-main break. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - One lane of southbound Lindbergh Boulevard between Fee Fee Hills Drive and McDonnell Boulevard will remain closed until at least Friday morning due to a water main break.

Missouri American Water said a 16-inch water main broke at around 4 p.m., shutting down all southbound lanes. One lane has since reopened, but the other is expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department said.

The Missouri American Water spokesman said the break knocked out service to 10-to-20 commercial buildings. They expected the water to be restored by 10 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV