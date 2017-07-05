WB 44 near Six Flags closed after fatal crash

Traffic backup on I-44 after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police have the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Six Flags closed after a fatal crash involving two cars Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman, the driver of one of the cars lost control on a wet road and hit the median. A female passenger was thrown from the car and died. Three other people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The second car involved ran into debris from the crash. No one in that car was injured.

The crash will likely have the roadway closed through rush hour.

© 2017 KSDK-TV