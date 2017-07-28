KSDK
WB I-70 near Highland, Illinois reopened following 7-vehicle crash

KSDK 12:56 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

MADISON CO., ILL. - Westbound Interstate 70 has reopened following a seven vehicle crash near Highland, Illinois Friday afternoon.

The first crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 32-mile marker.

The second crash also occurred in the westbound lanes at the 31 ½ mile market. 

According to highway patrol, seven vehicles were involved in both accidents and several people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

