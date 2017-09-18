WB lanes of I-55/70 to close in Madison Co. Friday

Road closed warning sign Road Closed Sign (Photo: Charles Brutlag Charles Brutlag)

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. - There will be a full closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 55/70 under Interstate 255 near Collinsville beginning Friday night, weather permitting.

The westbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. in order to paint two bridges. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, September 25.

IDOT has offered the following detours: A posted detour will direct westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 55/70. Another posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 55/70. The ramps from westbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 will remain open at all times.

