President Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him before election

President Obama meets then President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Nov. 10, 2016. (Photo: Custom)

President Trump, in a Saturday morning tweetstorm, responded to the mounting questions over his ties to Russia by accusing President Obama of wiretapping him at Trump Tower just before the November election.

The outburst follows several days of stories raising questions about meetings between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials, particularly two previously undisclosed meetings between now Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process," he writes. "This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"





Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In making the charges, Trump does not elaborate on any evidence backing up the explosive accusation.



The tweet blasts began at 6:26 a.m. from the Winter White House at Mar-a-Lago in Florida when Trump raised the Sessions issue by noting that the first meeting between the senator from Alabama and the Russian ambassador was set up by the Obama administration as part of an education program.



Eight minutes later he raises the charge of illegal surveillance by the Obama administration: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"



Then: "Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"



And: "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"



The president first responded to the Sessions issue obliquely on Friday, by taking a swing at Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, noting that he had previously met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump then demanded an investigation of ties between Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Gannett