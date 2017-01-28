Trump echoes Bannon, saying media is 'opposition party in many ways'

Stephen Bannon, a top adviser to President Trump. (Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP) (Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP)

Echoing one of his top aides, President Trump said Friday that "the media is the opposition party in many ways," dedicated to stopping his agenda.

While "I know people in the media that I have tremendous respect for," Trump told CBN News' The Brody File that a big portion of the media practices "dishonesty, total deceit and deception."

Trump agreed with top adviser Steve Bannon, who in a New York Times interview also described the media as the "opposition party" that doesn't understand the country or Trump.

"The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon told the Times.

In the CBN interview, Trump also said the media is "much more capable" than the opposition parry, presumably referring to the Democrats.

"The opposition party is losing badly," the president said. "Now the media is on the opposition party’s side.

"And I actually said to myself, I say they treat me so unfairly it’s hard to believe that I won," Trump said. "But the fortunate thing about me is I have a big voice. I have a voice that people understand. And you see it now. We’re bringing back jobs. Ford is making a massive investment now in Michigan, General Motors is going to be making just magnificent investments, so many other companies are coming back in. But yes, the media is a disgrace, and they’ve called me wrong from the beginning. (The) New York Times has called me wrong from the beginning.”

USA TODAY