Trump, Melania will not attend Kennedy Center honors

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for the Time 100 Gala celebrating the, Time 100 issue of the Most Influential People, at The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will not be attending the Kennedy Center honors this year 'to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction," according to a statement released by the White House Saturday morning.

The 2017 recipients are American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, Cuban American singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, American hip hop artist and entertainment icon LL COOL J, American television writer and producer Norman Lear, and American musician and record producer Lionel Richie.

This will be the 40th anniversary of the Kennedy Center honors. It will be held on December 3.

FULL STATEMENT:

Each year, the Kennedy Center honors the careers and achievements of artists who have helped shape cultural life in the United States with a weekend that includes celebrations and events. The award recipients are recognized for their lifetime contributions in the arts and the positive change they have made all over the world. The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year's activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction. First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year's award recipients for their many accomplishments.

