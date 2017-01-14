Trump slammed for attacking civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: Congressman John Lewis chats with addresses audience attending Nashville Public Library Award to Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis - Literary Award in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, Custom)

It’s almost as if they were surprised.

President-elect Donald Trump sparked outrage (again) Saturday by attacking Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., after the civil rights icon said he would skip Trump’s inauguration and doesn’t consider his election legitimate.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted. “All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!”

The reaction, as one would imagine, was swift. Democrats, celebrities and even some Republicans weighed in.

“John Lewis and his ‘talk’ have changed the world,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R.-Neb., tweeted with a link to a photo of Lewis in 1965, when he was badly beaten at the Selma bridge in a voting rights march.

Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., said he disagrees with Lewis’s questioning of the presidential election, but said he is a “hero & icon.”

“He deserves all of our respect,” Yoder tweeted. “He's earned it.”

NAACP President Cornell Brooks demanded that Trump apologize and said that by disrespecting Lewis, Trump had "dishonored Lewis' sacrifice & demeaned the Americans & rights, he nearly died 4."





By disrespecting @repjohnlewis, @realDonaldTrump dishonored Lewis' sacrifice & demeaned the Americans & rights, he nearly died 4. Apologize. pic.twitter.com/NM3G3X2o54 — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) January 14, 2017

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele had some concise advice for Trump.

“Number one, don’t tweet that. Number two, don’t go there,” he said on MSNBC, adding that the attacks were “unnecessary” and “unfortunate.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed support for Lewis, a “friend” and “American hero,” and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi noted that many people have tried to silence Lewis over the years.

“All have failed,” she tweeted.

As we honor MLK, I'll always stand by my friend, American hero @repjohnlewis. We'll lock arms & resist any effort to roll back civil rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 14, 2017





Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 14, 2017

Newly elected Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also weighed in.

“John Lewis is an icon of the Civil Rights Movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality,” she wrote. “He deserves better than this.”

That was mild compared to some of the reactions on Twitter.

John Lewis is the conscience of America. Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 14, 2017





Trump attacked disabled, gold star family, baby & John Lewis, but not Putin hacking our election. He has no moral or patriotic standing. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 14, 2017





Donald "bone spurs" Trump could use some lessons in courage and action from John Lewis. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 14, 2017





Leave it to Trump to kick off MLK weekend by attacking civil rights icon John Lewis, reminding us what the 'orange' face of hate looks like. — Bill Madden (@activist360) January 14, 2017





Trump is, in fact, not fit to be a citizen of John Lewis's country https://t.co/BFpSU1grW9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 14, 2017

USA Today