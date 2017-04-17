Trump tweet attacks media, Democrats, and Obama foreign policy

President Trump's Twitter feed. (Photo: J. David Ake, AP)

As thousands began to gather on the White House lawn Monday for the annual Easter Egg Roll, President Trump again took on the media, the Democrats, and the Obama administration via one of his favorite activities: Tweeting.

"'The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!' So true" Trump said in one post, hash-tagging the morning show Fox & Friends.

The tweet came in the wake of high-profile confrontations with Syria and North Korea.

The president then turned his attention to the Democratic Party, mock tweeting an endorsement: "A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles."

Yes, the book features blank pages.

Not to be left out, the media also took a shot during Trump's early Monday Twitter storm: "The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!"

It is unclear which story, or stories, prompted the president's ire.

