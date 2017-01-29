Trump's refugee ban hits Hollywood, sports, tech

TOPSHOT - Iranian director Asghar Farhadi celebrates on stage after being awarded with the Best Screenplay prize for the film "The Salesman (Forushande) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The possibly unintended consequences of President Trump's refugee ban has ensnarled leaders in the entertainment, sports and tech worlds.

Two-time Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi, who wrote and directed The Salesman, Iran's entry for best foreign-language film, would not be able to obtain permission to enter the USA for the Academy Awards on Feb. 26 on the basis of his nationality, according to the provisions of an executive order signed Friday by Trump.

Blocking Farhadi would be an indirect result of the so-called Muslim ban, which places a three-month ban on new travel visas for citizens from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. (The State Department has listed Iran, Sudan and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism.)

Meanwhile, the NBA has reached out to the U.S. Department of State in an effort to understand how President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries will impact player travel.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng and Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker were born in Sudan (now South Sudan), and residents from Sudan have been banned entry into the United States for three months, according to the order.

Deng is also a British citizen, and Maker has dual citizenship in Australia and South Sudan. The Bucks played in Toronto against the Raptors on Friday, and Maker had no issue clearing customs using his Australian passport upon his return to the United States. The Bucks and Lakers do not play in Toronto the rest of the season. Maker's younger brother, Matur, plays prep basketball in Canada and is being recruited by U.S. colleges.

There are several players from Sudan on American college and high school rosters. Center Choi Marial, who is from South Sudan and plays for Cheshire (Conn.) Academy, is one of the top prospects in the class of 2019 and has offers from Florida State, Georgetown, Iowa, St. John's and West Virginia, according to several recruiting sites.

Kentucky freshman Wenyen Gabriel is also from South Sudan.

Former NBA player Hamed Haddadi is from Iran, which is also on the banned list.

In the tech industry, Microsoft said it's providing legal advice and assistance to its employees affected by the executive order.

"We share the concerns about the impact of the executive order on our employees from the listed countries, all of whom have been in the United States lawfully," the tech giant said in a statement.

According to Microsoft's general counsel Brad Smith, 76 Microsoft employees are citizens with a U.S. visa from the affected countries.

"We’ve already contacted everyone in this group," he told employees in a memo. "But there may be other employees from these countries who have U.S. green cards rather than a visa who may be affected, and there may be family members from these countries that we haven’t yet reached."

In a mini-essay on Facebook addressing Trump's action, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said Uber would compensate any affected drivers who are stuck outside the U.S. for three months due to Trump's action.

"While every government has their own immigration controls, allowing people from all around the world to come here and make America their home has largely been the U.S.’s policy since its founding. That means this ban will impact many innocent people," he said.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky criticized the ban and offered free housing to anyone displaced by the order.

