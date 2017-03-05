Two MSH officers suffer non-life threatening injuries in morning accident

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have been transported to the hospital following an accident with a tractor-trailer.
The accident occurred on northbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
They both have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the troopers had parked their vehicles on the shoulder and were both in one patrol car, when the tractor-trailer left the road and went into the northbound shoulder and struck both patrol cars.
Both patrol cars are a total loss. Both troopers suffered injuries and were transported for medical attention.
The tractor and trailer overturned after striking the patrol cars, injuring the driver. The drivers" condition is unknown.
2017
