Two MSH officers suffer non-life threatening injuries in morning accident

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have been transported to the hospital following an accident with a tractor-trailer.



The accident occurred on northbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.



They both have non-life threatening injuries.



Police say the troopers had parked their vehicles on the shoulder and were both in one patrol car, when the tractor-trailer left the road and went into the northbound shoulder and struck both patrol cars.



Both patrol cars are a total loss. Both troopers suffered injuries and were transported for medical attention.



The tractor and trailer overturned after striking the patrol cars, injuring the driver. The drivers" condition is unknown.





