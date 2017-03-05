KSDK
Two MSH officers suffer non-life threatening injuries in morning accident

KSDK Staff , KSDK 8:28 AM. CST March 05, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Two Missouri State Highway Patrol officers have been transported to the hospital following an accident with a tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred on northbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

They both have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the troopers had parked their vehicles on the shoulder and were both in one patrol car, when the tractor-trailer left the road and went into the northbound shoulder and struck both patrol cars.

Both patrol cars are a total loss. Both troopers suffered injuries and were transported for medical attention. 

The tractor and trailer overturned after striking the patrol cars, injuring the driver. The drivers" condition is unknown. 

 

