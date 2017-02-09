Union due withdrawal bill moves through Missouri House

Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City. (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a bill requiring union members to provide written consent for union dues to be automatically withdrawn from paychecks each year.



In a 95-60 vote Thursday, the House approved a Republican-backed bill that proponents say will give employees more freedom to opt out from unions if they don't like the services.



Opponents argue the legislation creates unnecessary regulations that shift power away from workers to employers. The bill now moves to the Senate.



Similar legislation passed through both houses last year. It was vetoed by former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat.



The so-called paycheck protection bill is the most recent step in a Republican push to regulate labor unions. On Monday, Gov. Eric Greitens signed so-called right to work legislation banning mandatory union fees.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.