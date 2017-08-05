Unique ways to see the eclipse without breaking the bank

FORT COLLINS - What do colander, a solar-powered grasshopper, and a disco ball have in common? These are some of the items Professor Brian Jones will bring with him on the day of the total solar eclipse.

The hotly anticipated eclipse is on August 21 and the physics professor from the Colorado State University found a few fun ways to view it.

The traditional pin-hole in cardboard is one way to see the eclipse, but Jones recommended an item most people probably have laying around their houses - colanders.

"It's simpler," he said. "You don't have to worry about getting the right cardboard... and the right pin... and distances."

The idea behind it is for the colander to work like a pinhole projector.

"We did it with an everyday object where it's just no work at all. You don't have to build anything. You can take something you already have in your kitchen," Jones said.

Another fun way to experience the eclipse is to monitor the light intensity. And in this case - grasshoppers.

The solar-powered insects dance in the sun and stop once the light is blocked.

"For people who are experiencing partial solar eclipse, you won't even notice necessarily that it's getting dimmer," Jones said. "But the solar grasshoppers will."

Colorado is not on the path of totality, so the solar grasshoppers could be a way to show the difference in light intensity Monday morning.

If you want to know how you can use a disco ball or a cheer megaphone to view the eclipse, click the video below! Jones does a demonstration for each item.

