Get ready for a shock at the pumps.

Gas prices have spiked 16 cents compared to a week ago.

The average price in St. Louis is now $2.34 a gallon.

And the spike is being felt all over the country.

The average price in the metro east, is up 13 cents, to 2.53.

Analysts blame last week's U.S. missile strike in Syria for the jump in the price of oil.

