WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a convicted sex offender who may have been to, or traveled through the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Matthew Stager was released from a Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia on Feb. 2.

Stager was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day, but he never showed up in Texas, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Officials say that Stager was last seen in Petersburg, and that while he does not have any ties to the Hampton Roads area, he may have visited, or traveled through the seven cities.

Stager has multiple connections in several states across the country.

If you have seen Stager, or know his whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

