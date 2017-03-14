Survey: Millennials feel shame for taking vacation

Packing for your spring break vacation? Dreaming of spending a few days on the beach or skiing?

Chances are you’re not a millennial.

A new report reveals millennials have a problem taking time off work.

The survey was part of Alamo Rent-a-Car’s annual Family Vacation Survey.

It finds 59 percent of employed millennials feel a sense of shame for taking a vacation. That’s compared to 41 percent of employees aged 35 or older.

The survey found millennials are also more likely than older generations to say they shame their co-workers for taking time off.

It also found less than half of American workers with paid vacation are using all of their available days, compared to 60 percent last year.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM