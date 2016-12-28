Semi catches fire on Chain of Rocks Bridge

A tractor-trailer fire shut down the east and westbound lanes of I-270 on the Chain of Rocks Bridge early Wednesday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the tractor-trailer crashed into the guardrail on the westbound side of the bridge around 5:30 a.m. The driver of the semi was able to escape the fire and was treated by EMS.

Crews opened all lanes across the Chain of Rocks Bridge around 8:10 a.m.

Scene photos: Tractor-trailer fire on the Chain of Rocks Bridge

CLOSED: Both EB/WBi270 Chain of Rocks. Semi fire. Fire truck battling fire from EB lanes. #KSDK — Garry Seith KSDK (@gpseith) December 28, 2016

Police say I-270 will be closed for hours. Use an alternate route.