Semi catches fire on Chain of Rocks Bridge

A tractor-trailer fire shut down the east and westbound lanes of I-270 on the Chain of Rocks Bridge early Wednesday morning.
According to the Illinois State Police, the tractor-trailer crashed into the guardrail on the westbound side of the bridge around 5:30 a.m. The driver of the semi was able to escape the fire and was treated by EMS.
Crews opened all lanes across the Chain of Rocks Bridge around 8:10 a.m.
Scene photos: Tractor-trailer fire on the Chain of Rocks Bridge
CLOSED: Both EB/WBi270 Chain of Rocks. Semi fire. Fire truck battling fire from EB lanes. #KSDK— Garry Seith KSDK (@gpseith) December 28, 2016
Police say I-270 will be closed for hours. Use an alternate route.
ALERT : North #STL County drivers and ILLINOIS drivers, semi fire on Chain of Rocks (270) bridge has entire structure shut down @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/OgeCwE2DKh— Andy Broadway (@chaplin5) December 28, 2016
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs