TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
How to tell if your eclipse glasses are safe
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
The mystery of the I-70 black goo
-
St. Louis neighborhood on edge after 2 shootings in 20 minutes
-
Florida officers shot Friday night
-
The science behind the eclipse
-
Couple makes thousands of dollars selling eclipse glasses
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
A growing chorus tonight for a St. Louis County lawmaker to resign
More Stories
-
Powerball jackpot climbs to $535 million after no…Aug 17, 2017, 1:41 p.m.
-
Don't use eclipse glasses sold by Missouri State ParksAug 18, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a…Aug 19, 2017, 8:04 a.m.