Verizon waives data overage fees for customers affected by Irma

Verizon has announced that it has "got your back" when it comes to dealing with Hurricane Irma. The cell phone carrier plans to waive any data overage fees for customers dealing with the storm.

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, customers in the qualifying Florida counties will be waived data overage fees:

Baker

Bradford

Clay

Columbia

Duval

Flagler

Nassau

Putnam

St. Johns

Union

Verizon also announced it's offering free phone calls and text messages to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands until Sept. 9.

Verizon customers, we are waiving call & text charges to regions affected by #HurricaneIrma through Sept. 9th. https://t.co/3P0MUesNPD — Verizon (@verizon) September 7, 2017

