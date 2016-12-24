Vet with PTSD 'saw life' in puppy present

Peter Coukoulis, a Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD, received a beagle puppy named Willa as an early Christmas present. (Photo: Custom)

The video has been circling everywhere on the internet, already amassing millions of views: A Marine Corps veteran is gifted a beagle puppy no bigger than his hand and begins to cry at the sight of his new companion.







As the puppy wriggles in his hands, the broad-shouldered Marine from Tallahassee, Florida betrays emotion that has tugged at the heartstrings of those who have seen the video.

But the star of the viral video is unlikely to appear on a TV talk show sharing his account of the moment, at once heartbreaking and heartwarming.

Cpl. Peter Coukoulis, 26, returned to the U.S. in 2011 after being deployed in Afghanistan. He enlisted in the Marines straight out of high school. Now an electrician in civilian life, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Photos: Homecoming from Peter Coukoulis (2011)





Large crowds and stressful situations — like the media attention following the circulation of his video — cause Peter to withdraw from people.

“Peter did ROTC at Leon High School, but was a typical teen who got in normal trouble,” said Peter’s mother, Dena Coukoulis.

Peter decided he wanted to join the Marines the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He was just 11 years old.

“I had my hands full with him, but the one thing he followed through on was, he joined the Marines,” she said.

When he first returned home, hundreds from the community came out to greet him and thank him for his service. His story even landed on the cover of the local newspaper.

Yet for all the fanfare, Coukoulis’ mother says, he began to shy away from the public eye. Sometimes, he even stopped spending time with the family.

“In the beginning, it was kind of like he was isolating himself. I mean he would hang out with us but spent a lot of time alone on the back porch," his mother said. "I started to notice him withdrawing. Just not socializing, not talking, not sharing and not being able to sleep.”