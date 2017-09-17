Veterans who fought for our freedom, honored upon return from D.C.

Photos courtesy of Gina Caruso.

ST. LOUIS - At a time in our area, where the right to protest is drawing controversy, men who fought for that freedom are being honored.

19 men who served in World War II and in the Korea war were given a hero’s welcome at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Saturday night. They had just returned from our nation’s capital where they visited the WWII, Korean and Vietnam memorials as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



The vets were greeted at the airport with a salute that included a sea of flags held high by local Boy Scouts.

The trip is provided 10 times throughout the year by the Greater St Louis Honor Flights a non-profit organization.





