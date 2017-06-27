Video captures man firing gun after Cardinals game

(Photo: KSDK)

A man was caught on camera firing off a large gun after a Cardinals game Sunday night at a busy downtown gas station.

It happened near Broadway and 4th street. Police responded the call for shots fired, but no arrests were made.

A woman passing by the area Sunday night recorded the video on her cell phone. Alderman Jack Coatar says the gas station at that particular intersection is already on the city's nuisance property list.

Neighbors just hope the gunshots come to a stop. We reached out to the owners of the gas station. We are waiting to hear back.

Coatar says he plans on having a conversation with the owners, especially after seeing this video of the man firing shots Sunday night

