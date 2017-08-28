KSDK
Close

WATCH: Coldplay dedicates song to Houston

KHOU 1:34 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey. The band posted a heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show. 
 
Then Monday night, the British group sent their love to the city in a special song dedicated to Houston. 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories