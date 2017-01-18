WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9

(Pritchett real estate)

NAPLES, FLA. - The eagle watch which has captivated the nation continues from the nest located in Ft. Myers.

A crack appeared in the first egg on December 26, it became a hole the next day and then at 7:33 a.m. December 29, the first eaglet, E9, broke out and made its debut.

Eagle parents Harriet and M15 have appeared at the nest simultaneously as they switch off caring and feeding E9. M15 was observed Tuesday morning bringing new straw and twigs to add to their nest.

You can see live streaming video of the growing family on the stream below. The second egg was not viable but is still in the nest.





Since its inception in September 2012, the Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.

(© 2017 KSDK)