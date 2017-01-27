Watch live: 44th annual March for Life

(Photo: Martellaro, Alexandra)

WASHINGTON - The 44th annual March for Life is being held in Washington on Friday.

The demonstration by abortion rights opponents will begin with a time of musical reflection at 11:45 a.m. ET, followed by a rally at noon. The march itself is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

This march comes just one week after the inauguration of President Trump and days after hundreds of thousands of women took part in the Women's March on Washington, with millions more marching worldwide, including thousands in St. Louis.

