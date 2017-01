This artist's concept shows the International Space Station when its assembly sequence is completed in 2004, including minor changes to the final station configuration agreed upon by international partners in May 1998. (Photo: NASA, Custom)

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will begin a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.

This will be the 197th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

Can't see the video below? Click here to watch.





Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved