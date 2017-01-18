WATCH LIVE: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9

The eagle watch which has captivated the nation continues from the nest located in Ft. Myers.

A crack appeared in the first egg on December 26, it became a hole the next day and then at 7:33 a.m. December 29, the first eaglet, E9, broke out and made its debut.

Eagle parents Harriet and M15 have appeared at the nest simultaneously as they switch off caring and feeding E9. M15 was observed Tuesday morning bringing new straw and twigs to add to their nest.

You can see live streaming video of the growing family on the stream below. The second egg was not viable but is still in the nest.

Russ Ochs, with the Audubon Society and McGough Nature Park in Largo says, once born, the eaglets will eat anything that crawls, including squirrels, small rabbits, rats, moles or mice. The parents will take turns going out and getting food for the newly-hatched eaglets. He says they will stay in the nest with their parents until they're fully grown and can fly, at about three months.

Harriet and M15, took turns incubating their young by maintaining the necessary 105-degree temperature the embryos need for proper development. The eagles continued to nurture their eggs until they felt movement and the chick scratched the inside the surface of the egg to break out.

Viewers can watch and track all the action of “Hatch Watch 2016” by following the official SWFL Eagle Cam website, the official Facebook page, Twitter feed, Instagram account, Tumblr page and YouTube channel. Teachers or groups looking to use the cam as an educational resource or class project can contact the SWFEC at info@southwestfloridaeaglcam.com.

Since its inception in September 2012, the Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.

