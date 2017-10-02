Watch Live: NBC News Special report on Las Vegas shooting

Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

NBC - A gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers jamming the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 50, wounding 515 more and prompting chaos as the panicked crowd scrambled for cover or simply ducked to avoid the onslaught from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The massacre Sunday night ended when police stormed a 32nd-floor hotel room overlooking the concert and the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

RELATED l St. Louis radio DJ in Las Vegas during shooting

RELATED l First victim identified in Las Vegas shooting

RELATED l Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social media

Mobile users, click here to watch if you cannot see a video below.

SCENE PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM