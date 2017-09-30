Drunken Mich. driver 'McFailed' at drive-thru, speeds off and gets arrested

Bath Township Police cruiser, file photo. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

BATH TOWNSHIP, MICH. - According to a Facebook post from the Bath Township Police Department in Michigan, one "incredibly intoxicated" driver #McFailed while trying to order food at a closed McDonald's.

The drunken driver stopped on their way home from the bar for some McNuggets, a McDouble and a McFlurry, the post read. However, that particular McDonald's in Bath Township was already closed for the night -- all the lights were off and no one was around.

But that didn't stop the driver.

Apparently, they sat at the window for about 15 minutes honking their horn and yelling expletives because no one would take their order.

After failing to get any food, the Facebook post said that person raced out of the McDonald's driveway, tires squealing, ran over a curb before getting onto the main roadway. Unbeknownst to the driver, a police cruiser was parked 20 feet away -- watching the entire ordeal.

Needless to say, the driver was arrested and spent at least one evening in jail -- without any McFlurries.

© 2017 WZZM-TV