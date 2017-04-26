SAN ANTONIO - Police say that the victim of a shooting went to a gas station, bought chocolate milk, then collapsed from his injuries in front of the clerk.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the male shooting victim entered the Shell gas station at the corner of Vance Jackson and I-10 on the northwest side, asked for chocolate milk, paid for it, and then fell to the ground inside while drinking it.

Police say that as people called for help, the man got up and drive himself to Northeast Baptist Hospital for medical attention. SAPD says that they caught up to the victim because he had to be transferred to SAMMC because of how serious his injuries were.

Police have not released any details about the shooting victim or his condition.

