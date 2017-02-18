Sneak Peep: Oreo introducing new flavor

The new flavor is heading for Walmart shelves. (Photo: Walmart)

Nabisco's Oreo has been no stranger to fun - and unusual - flavor combinations. And this year is no exception.

The famous sandwich cookie brand is adding a new concoction just in time for spring - Peeps! The flavor debuted in February ahead of spring and will pop up on Walmart store shelves on Feb. 22.

The new flavor features two golden cookies with marshmallow Peeps-flavored filling in between.

The new flavor joins a lengthy list of variations on the already popular cookie from years past including Banana Split, Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Candy Cane, Candy Corn and even Caramel Apple.

