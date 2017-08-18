Solved: Coast Guard unravels mystery of mermaid house floating in Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard asks the public for any information regarding an adrift floating dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico August 2, 2017. Watchstanders directed the launch of a HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, to assess the dock and search for signs of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released) (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis M, Public Domain)

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The castaway mermaid and her sea creature pals seem friendly enough, but no one wants to rescue their shed that's drifted 200 miles across the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard says a tiny floating dock with a painting of a blue-tailed mermaid is considered a derelict vessel after it apparently bobbed from Florida to the south of Louisiana.

Petty Officer Brandon Giles says authorities are no longer trying to find the owner and won't tow it to shore.

Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people reported seeing it in Key West, Florida before it apparently broke loose during a tropical storm.

A Coast Guard release says nobody was aboard.

The landward side features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle, and an octopus. Above the blue door, a sign appears to include the word "shed."

