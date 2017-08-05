KSDK
Stiletto skates are now a thing thanks to Yves Saint Laurent

If you thought walking in heels was tough enough, imagine skating in them.

KENS 5 Staff , KHOU 5:15 PM. CDT August 05, 2017

As if stiletto heels weren’t already hard enough to walk around in, a top designer is adding another challenge: roller skate stilettos.

High fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent is rolling out them out for their fall-winter collection.

The three-inch pumps come at a high price, $2,600.

Women on social media are having fun with the new form of footwear.

 

 

 

 

Hopefully the heel doesn’t break.

