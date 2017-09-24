W. Va. man hiding in attic arrested after floor collapse

Old attic of a church (Photo: naffnaff)

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man thought it was a good idea to hide from police in an attic, but he did not count on the floor collapsing.

WCHS-TV reports U.S. Marshals tried to arrest 32-year-old David Pfost at a home in southern West Virginia on Friday for violating his supervised release. Pfost was hiding in the attic of the home.

Deputy marshals surrounded the house and used tear gas in an attempt to get Pfost to surrender. They finally arrested him when the attic floor collapsed.

U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Christopher Lair said Pfost refused medical treatment and was booked into the Southern Regional Jail. No officers were injured.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

