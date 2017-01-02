Welcome to ...'Hollyweed'? Iconic 'Hollywood' sign altered...again

The famous Hollywood sign reads "Hollyweed" after it was vandalized, January 1, 2017. Police said unidentified thrill-seekers had climbed up and arranged tarps over the two letter "O's" to make them look like "E's," CBS affiliate KCAL reported. Each letter is 45 feet (13.7 meters) high, so the feat would have required not just bravado but considerable athleticism. / AFP / Gene Blevins (Photo credit should read GENE BLEVINS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP)

A prankster climbed up a mountain in Los Angeles overnight to welcome the New Year Sunday by altering the world-famous Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed," police say.

Los Angelenos recovering from New Year's Eve celebrations might have been blurry-eyed as the sun came up on Mount Lee but they couldn't have missed noticing there was something wrong with the familiar 350-feet-long sign.

According to Sgt. Guy Juneau, the watch commander for the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services division (which handles security for public buildings and facilities), a "lone gentleman" made his way up the mountain, scaled a protective fence, clambered over the sign and placed two tarps covering the two Os.

"It now reads 'WEED,' Juneau told USA TODAY. "He escaped but (the stunt) was captured on security video footage."

But by 10:45 a.m. P.T., the tarps had been removed and all was right once again on the "Hollywood" sign, according to CBS Los Angeles' live coverage.