What's inside disposable diapers? Parents demand answers

People across the country are calling for answers about what's inside disposable diapers.

About four thousand people have signed an online petition urging the FTC and FDA to require manufacturers to release the ingredients.

Supporters say parents know what's in babies' clothes, care items, and food. They should know what's in the diapers they're wearing too.

