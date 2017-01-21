White House argues Inauguration crowd size

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared in the White House briefing room Saturday to deliver a short and combative statement accusing the news media of misrepresenting inaugural crowd sizes and artwork in the Oval Office.

Spicer answered no questions.

"Before I get to the news of the day, I think I’d like to discuss some of the coverage of the last 24 hours," Spicer said. "Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting."

The new press secretary complained of two issues:

A tweet by a Time Magazine reporter saying that Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office, replacing it with one of Winston Churchill. But the King bust was simply relocated to another spot in the office. The reporter quickly corrected the error, but the inaccurate information was also distributed to other reporters via a pool report.

"This was irresponsible and reckless," Spicer said.

Crowd estimates of the inaugural. Spicer said photographs were deliberately selected to make the crowds look smaller than they are — in part because ground coverings used for the first time to protect the grass made the empty spots look emptier.

"No one had numbers because the National Park Service, which controls the National Mall, does not put those out," he said.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period, both in person and around the globe," he said. "These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong."

In fact, similar ground cover was used on the Mall during President Obama's 2013 inauguration, which was more heavily attended.

The tone of the statement was noted immediately by observers, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans.

"This is called a statement you're told to make by the President," tweeted Ari Fleischer, President George W. Bush's first press secretary. "And you know the President is watching."

"It is embarrassing, as an American, to watch this briefing by Sean Spicer from the podium at the White House," tweeted conservative commentary William Kristol. "Not the RNC. The White House."

Spicer said Trump was also warmly received at CIA headquarters during a visit Saturday. "It's a shame that the president did not have a CIA director to be there when he visited, because Democrats are playing politics with national security and delaying his confirmation," he said. "That's what you guys should be writing about today."

It was Spicer's second appearance at the White House podium as press secretary, following an announcement of an executive order Friday night. Spicer also made a number of other announcements, some of which were unclear:

He said President Trump had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña-Nieto, with a visit with the Mexican leader scheduled for Jan. 31. It was unclear whether the visit would be in Washington or Mexico City

Trump will also swear in White House aides on Sunday, when they will receive briefings on ethics and the handling of classified information.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit the White House next week, either on Thursday or Friday.

