White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House August 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday.

And she says he's calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey's flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

© 2017 Associated Press