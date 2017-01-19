Why the Blues should NOT trade Shattenkirk

Since Dec. 11, the Blues have gone 7-8-1, giving them a 23-17-5 record overall. That's not disastrous by any means, but St. Louis has grown to expect robust regular seasons (and dreams of bigger playoff successes), so somewhat middling results might make

KSDK 10:29 AM. CST January 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories