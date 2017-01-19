Why the Blues should NOT trade Shattenkirk
Since Dec. 11, the Blues have gone 7-8-1, giving them a 23-17-5 record overall. That's not disastrous by any means, but St. Louis has grown to expect robust regular seasons (and dreams of bigger playoff successes), so somewhat middling results might make
KSDK 10:29 AM. CST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New phishing scam targeting Gmail users
-
Home burglars caught on surveillance video
-
Toddler celebrates one year after transplant
-
Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores
-
15-year-old gunned down in front of home
-
Obamas prepare to move out of White House
-
Big backups on I-270 hours after fatal crash
-
President Bush & wife hospitalized
-
You could get up to $70 for buying milk
More Stories
-
Clear security footage shows break-in suspectsJan 18, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Police stopped man twice before he was named suspect…Jan 18, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Gmail users: Beware of sophisticated scam targeting youJan 19, 2017, 4:38 a.m.