Wildwood Balloon Glow CANCELLED KSDK Staff , KSDK 10:44 AM. CDT August 05, 2017 The Wildwood Balloon Glow, sponsored by the Wildwood Business Association and hosted by the St. Louis Community College - Wildwood, has been cancelled due to weather concerns. It will not be rescheduled.
