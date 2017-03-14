Winter Storm Stella packs wallop in Northeast

The Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is covered in ice and snow as Winter Storm Stella pounds the East Coast. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary, AFP/Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Stella began pounding the East Coast with its icy wrath Tuesday, dropping steady snow in the New York and Washington D.C. regions and wreaking havoc on travel throughout the Northeast. Airline officials cancelled most flights in and out of New York and Boston, and Amtrak cut back service between D.C. and Boston.

Winter storm watches and warnings were in effect from the mountains of North Carolina to northern Maine, a distance of more than 1,000 miles. But the National Weather Service early Tuesday cancelled a blizzard warning for the New York City metro area.

A nor'easter was forecast to rage up the East Coast through most of Tuesday, slamming some areas withwind gusts of 60 mph or more. The weather service early Tuesday said parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could see as much as two feet of snow. Its office near Philadelphia said the storm was “life-threatening” and warned residents to “shelter in place.”

The U.S. House canceled Tuesday votes and won't reconvene until late Wednesday. Federal agencies on Tuesday were operating on a three-hour delay, the Office of Personnel Management said, with options for unscheduled leave or teleworking. President Trump weighed in on Twitter: "Everyone along the east coast be safe and listen to local officials as a major winter storm approaches. @NWShttp://weather.gov."

Meeting w/ Washington, D.C. @MayorBowser and Metro GM Paul Wiedefeld about incoming winter storm preparations here in D.C. Everyone be safe! pic.twitter.com/E69Jb0vycu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

At the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, a State of Emergency across all of New York's 62 counties went into effect, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office said. Nonessential state employees were ordered to stay home Tuesday, except in the state's North Country, where the snowfall was expected to be lighter.​

In Chicago, Illinois State Police said snowy weather caused two crashes on an expressway that involved 34 cars.

The forecast brought more chaos to air travel.

By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, airlines canceled 7,746 flights this week, disrupting travel plans for 400,000 passengers, according to FlightAware.com, an online tracking service.

Nearly one-third of scheduled flights Monday in Chicago weren’t flown, according to FlightAware. More than 80% of the schedules in New York and Boston, and half the flights to and from Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia were canceled Tuesday. Plans for Wednesday are still fluid, with more than 600 cancelations already.

“The vast majority of flights to/from New York City and Boston are cancelled today,” FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker said.

Amtrak canceled Acela Express service between New York City and Boston, cutting back on Northeast Regional trains between Boston and Washington, D.C. It also suspended service between Albany/Rensselaer and Boston and between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

In New York City, the above-ground portions of the subway system were being shut down Tuesday morning.

Hayes said strong winds, with potential gusts of 60 mph, could lead to outages since the heavy, wet snow will cling to power lines.

“This will easily be the most widespread winter event of the season for the northeastern part of the country,” weather service meteorologist Michael Musher noted in an online forecast.

In New York, a coastal flood warning covering the bays of western Long Island and the Atlantic Ocean beachfront will take effect Tuesday morning. New York was among cities that took a pre-emptive strike, announcing Monday that public schools will be closed for the city's 900,000 students. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority anticipates “substantial” service changes across the New York City subway and bus systems, as well as for the commuter rail systems serving the city and its northern and Long Island suburbs.

⚠ Due to expected severe weather conditions, all New York City public schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. pic.twitter.com/1fSFz4CMqm — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) March 13, 2017

Once the snow ends, it will likely stick around for awhile. Temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly through the end of the week.

“Besides the snow, it will be cold,” Mayor Bill de Blasio warned. "We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for sanitation crews and first responders.”

Nelson Rodriguez, who manages the Associated Supermarket on Manhattan's Lower East Side, said the rush for staples such as bread, milk and toilet paper hasn't been too crazy yet. And he said he hopes to be open Tuesday, when the storm will be at its worst.

“We’re going to try," he said. "Some people probably won’t make it, but some people are still going to come and do some shopping.”

Heather McCready, spokeswoman for Whole Foods in the region, said bottled water and bread were flying off the shelves. Ice melting chemicals and firewood were also selling quickly. "We knew in advance that the storm was coming, so we stocked up," she said.

Though some New Yorkers appeared to be in panic mode over the approaching storm, others said they were looking forward to settling down indoors and catching up on movies.

Karin Alexis left the grocery store Monday afternoon with frozen pizza and a few other odds and ends and explained she persuaded her husband, an actor with a recording gig in Connecticut, to stay home on Tuesday.

"I look at it as like the days when my kid was little — it's a snow day," said Alexis, 61. "Nothing is so important that it can't wait a couple of days," she said.

Shopper Cara McCaffrey speculated that many New Yorkers take advantage of the 24-hour nature of the city and grocery shop all the time, therefore having less need to stock up in an emergency.

McCaffrey exited a grocery store with a couple of her own bags that contained lettuce and a few other items.

She said she was not worried about the storm.

"I'm excited about it," said McCaffrey, 49, of Manhattan, explaining she planned to make chicken soup. "I get to stay home and cook food and be with my kids."

In Central Park in Manhattan, dog owners, bikers, runners and walkers faced Monday's cold temperatures as they got in one last adventure outside before Winter Storm Stella hit.

Frances Bridges was led along by her boisterous 5-year-old lab mix, Mocha, and said she expects any walks outside the rest of the week with her pet would be as short as possible.

"She has a lot of energy so I am trying to wear her out a bit," said Bridges, 29, of Manhattan.

Christina Leuchten, who is homeless, sat on the ground on Broadway Monday night in front of a Walgreens store holding a paper cup close to her. She said she planned to ride the subway to stay out of the storm.

"I'll ride the trains," said the 49-year-old who explained she became homeless five years ago after walking out of a domestic violence situation.

"You get some nice people that give up some money," said Leuchten, who is undergoing chemotherapy for stomach cancer. But as luck would have it, Leuchten would not have to ride the trains during the storm. Passersby seemed more generous than usual. While she talked to a reporter, three people dropped money in Leuchten's cup — enough for her to collect $20 — and one gave her a sandwich.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Kevin McCoy; Melanie Eversley; Ben Mutzabaugh; Jon Campbell, Democrat & Chronicle; Associated Press

