Woman denied Swiss citizenship for complaining about cowbells

Nancy Holten objects to the sound of cowbells in the village of Gipf-Oberfrick in northern Switzerland, and that has blocked her from being granted Swiss citizenship. (Photo: handout)

GENEVA — In the village of Gipf-Oberfrick in northern Switzerland, Nancy Holten is known as a rabble-rouser. She often complains — and publicly — about the cherished Swiss tradition of cowbells, arguing they are dangerous for human ears and bovines alike.

Holten, 41, a Dutch citizen who has lived in Switzerland for 33 years, has also objected in the past to the sound of church bells ringing in the early morning hours.

Holten’s anti-bell campaign does not strike a chord with her fellow villagers. Residents in Gipf-Oberfrick voted in November to deny her request for Swiss citizenship, local media reported this week. It was the second time Holten applied and was turned down.

In Switzerland’s grass-roots democracy, naturalization requests are decided by the communities where applicants live, rather than by federal authorities. The reason is local residents know the applicants well and can determine whether they are worthy of becoming Swiss.

Holten wasn’t, they decided.

“She annoys us and doesn’t respect our traditions,” local politician Tanja Suter explained to reporters about why Holten doesn't deserve to become a citizen.

Holten, an animal welfare activist who says cowbells are too loud and heavy around a cow's neck, told USA TODAY that the village’s decision “is unfair and not appropriate for a country as developed as Switzerland. It hurts me because this is my home.”

Urs Treier, a spokesman for the village's administration, said the residents do not have any beef with Holten’s beliefs, but they object to her widespread campaign on social media and in the international press.

“Not liking cowbells or church bells is no reason to deny naturalization, because in Switzerland we have freedom of expression,” Treier told USA TODAY. But “if a person makes her criticism public, people may see it as rebellion against our traditions.”

Holten’s case shows that cultural integration and acceptance of Switzerland’s core values are major criteria in becoming naturalized. Immigrants who don’t follow Swiss customs won’t become citizens, even if they lived in the country a long time, are fluent in one of the national languages — German, French or Italian — and are gainfully employed.

Several past cases demonstrate the importance of integration. Last year, members of an immigrant family were denied citizenship because they wore sweatpants around town and did not greet their neighbors.

In another case, two brothers from Syria who refused to shake hands with their female teacher were denied naturalization, as were two Muslim girls who declined to take swimming lessons with boys.

And several years ago, an American expatriate who had lived in Switzerland for more than 40 years was denied citizenship because he did not know local geography and had not made friends in the community where he lived.

While becoming Swiss may not be easy, those who qualify are naturalized. In 2015, 42,000 people were granted Swiss citizenship, according to the latest government statistics.

As for Holten, she won't say whether she’ll apply again to become a Swiss citizen, but she vows to continue her fight for bell-free cows. “I want to be able to express my opinions,” she said.

