Woman stabbed 5 times at Wentzville GM Plant

A woman has been injured after being stabbed inside the General Motors Plant in Wentzville.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 8:12 AM. CST February 23, 2017

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A woman was stabbed five times at the Wentzville GM Plant around 10:45 Wednesday night.

According to a plant spokesperson, the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police know the identity of the suspect, but that person is still at large at this time.

Operations at the facility will continue as normal on Thursday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.    

