Woman stabbed 5 times at Wentzville GM Plant

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A woman was stabbed five times at the Wentzville GM Plant around 10:45 Wednesday night.

According to a plant spokesperson, the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police know the identity of the suspect, but that person is still at large at this time.

Operations at the facility will continue as normal on Thursday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

