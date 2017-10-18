KSDK
Woman who prompted alert at Mizzou located safe, off campus

Ashley Cole , KSDK 1:06 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

COLUMBIA, MO. - 1 p.m. UPDATE: The subject has been located off campus and there is no further threat.

 

The University of Missouri issued an alert after reports of a suicidal woman walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street with a handgun.

The alert was issued at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday,

Columbia police are investigating a female subject who is reported to have a handgun and was last seen walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street.  Subject is described as black female Mizzou hoodie and brown pants and wearing flip flops.  It is possible she was last seen in the area of the MU Chemistry building.

Officials are asking for people to stay out of the area.

 

This is a developing story.

