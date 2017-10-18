Woman who prompted alert at Mizzou located safe, off campus

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images, Custom)

COLUMBIA, MO. - 1 p.m. UPDATE: The subject has been located off campus and there is no further threat.

Law enforcement has located the subject involved off campus. The subject is safe and there is no further threat to campus. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

The University of Missouri issued an alert after reports of a suicidal woman walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street with a handgun.

The alert was issued at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday,

Columbia police are investigating a female subject who is reported to have a handgun and was last seen walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street. Subject is described as black female Mizzou hoodie and brown pants and wearing flip flops. It is possible she was last seen in the area of the MU Chemistry building.

Officials are asking for people to stay out of the area.

Please stay away from the area. https://t.co/93NULudF0g — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

Subject’s phone is being pinged and believed to be in the White Campus area. — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

11:38am update. Subject is possibly near Memorial Union. Take appropriate actions. Avoid the area. If you are there, stay inside. — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

This is a developing story.

