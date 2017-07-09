World-renowned voice actor dies in skydiving accident

Randy Schell (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another injured in a skydiving accident at Skydive Spaceland Houston on Saturday.

The company confirmed two skydivers collided mid-air during a group skydive at the facility.

The skydiver who was killed has been identified as world-renowned voice actor Randy Schell. The second jumper has not yet been identified but was treated for a leg injury.

Both skydivers were licensed, experienced jumpers and had each made at least one successful skydive earlier in the day on Saturday.

The company said in a statement the jumpers collided after deploying their parachutes normally but the collision caused Shell's parachute to collapse.

Many may not recognize Schell’s face, but his voice has been heard my millions of people around the world.

He was the voice of commercials for AMC’s hit TV show The Walking Dead and had also done work for major brands including 20th Century Fox, McDonalds, Geico, Coco Cola, Nike, and several others.

Texas talent agent and Schell’s long time representative Jenny Josby, told KHOU 11 News, Schell was loved by everyone he worked with.

She added Schell had a remarkable voice and was an all-around great person.

"He had a golden voice, he knew what to do with it. He was a constant professional. Everyone loved working with him. He was also a brilliant producer and engineer. He was a great friend, a great man and a great client." said Josby.

© 2017 KHOU-TV