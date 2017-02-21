A message to the cemetery vandals

Visitors to the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on February 21, 2017, check the names on headstones damaged early 2/20/2017 after vandals toppled nearly 200 stones in the Jewish cemetery. (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

Editor's Note: Over the weekend, nearly 200 headstones were toppled at Jewish cemetery Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri.

Donna Warwick’s great-grandparents, Joseph and Rebecca Kappico, are buried in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. The Kappico’s grandchildren fondly called them “Zeda” and “Baba.”

Warwick penned an open letter to the vandals on Facebook, where she shared her family's story and offers a message of hope in light of the crime:

If any of you "vandals" are reading this letter, I'd like to tell you a little something about two of the people who you decided to trample over yesterday.

In the early 1900's my brave Zeda fled from the Czar and came to the USA. But, as it was too dangerous then for him to get his three young daughters past the guards and the barbed wire barriers, he left them in Russia where they would be safe in the care their grandmother.

Years later, when he finally reunited with them in America it was a little sad as at first the girls did not recognize him, even though all during the time they had been apart, he had loved them deeply.

Zeda had to get a horse and cart and sell junk on the streets of St. Louis in order to make enough money to feed his family. He and my Baba made many sacrifices, hoping that in the new land their children would feel safe to practice their religious beliefs and get a better education.

But, unfortunately, the older girls only got to go to school for a short while. Instead of going to high school, they had to work in sweatshops so that the family could survive. They were bright young women and they never whined or complained about their fate. They worked hard and went on to have brilliant and generous children.

Baba and Zeda's grand children grew up with a feeling of service to their community. They did not resent that their parents had such hardships, but instead, they took a positive approach and served their community in many ways. They gave to all kinds of charities and offered many people in St. Louis a chance for better lives.

They may have even donated to a cause that helped someone in your family. You may never come to know it, but they could have donated to a hospital that offered your mother care or have given to a food pantry that fed your sister or to a scholarship fund that educated your brother.

My great grandparents were very proud of their children, grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In spite of their own struggles, Zeda and Baba ended up living long, long lives. Zeda was 92 and Baba lived on to be 100. So, when the time came that they passed from this world, everyone put a shovel into the earth, filled the grave and then said some words like "rest in peace".

You may have thought you were making a change in their peaceful rest, but fortunately, you who came into their cemetery could not touch their inner peace. You could not destroy their blessed souls and you could not topple their legacy of goodness or for that matter, the goodness of anyone who is buried there. All you could do was something you will someday regret.

So, I want you to know something. Whenever you do find it in your heart to feel the regret, I will whole heartedly forgive you. For I know that is what my grandmother would want me to do. So, please come forward and I will help you bury your hate and lead a life that would better honor your own parents, your own grandparents and your own great grandparents who may have struggled and worked hard to try to make a better life for you too.

It is never too late to say you are sorry. I will wait for that day.

