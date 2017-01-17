An open letter to Ben Affleck

Dear Ben Affleck,

I hear you're making a Batman movie. Me and millions of others. You've cast a villain, and are working on the script. Good for you man. During your promotional tour for your new film — "Live By Night" — you've been peppered with questions about the upcoming project. You don't like this, and have complained, so let me dish you some advice from a fan/critic/observer part of the aisle.

Stop complaining, man. You've been at this since the early 1990's, and yet you forget about the rules of the game. A movie comes out, and the actor/director/writer is pelted with questions. All kinds of questions. They are going to be asked about upcoming projects too. If there is a film about a famed caped crusader, the questions will come in frequently. It is part of the business. Also, you're in a Justice League movie this year so the questions won't stop anytime soon. Adapt my friend.

You tasted this at an early age, were overwhelmed by it, and recovered to carve out a great career. True comeback story. This happened due to two things. First, the work was very good. Second, the fans came out to see the flicks.

"Gone Baby Gone" was made for $19 million and grossed $21 million. The star of that film was your brother, who was unproven at the time. That doesn't happen that often in Hollywood with an actor turned director putting his brother at the center of a tale. It worked big time!

"The Town" grossed over $140 million on a modest budget. "Argo" was a huge hit. You get it, the goods were received well. Batman is another beast. If it is teased at all, the ice will hit the lips and the fascination won't stop.

Answer the questions. Be a good sport over and over again, It's part of your job. There are actors like Daniel Day Lewis who can make a flick, win an Oscar, and go back to Ireland to cobble shoes. They don't answer a thing, but they don't depend on an audience to love their work. Day-Lewis isn't making Batman movies. Side note: he'd make for a perfect Harvey Dent or Riddler.

I know it gets old. The same questions over and over. It becomes an annoying mantra. People forgetting about the dichotomy between rumors and facts. It's like going to see your in-law's or grandparents. Same questions on a different day.

The reason so many are interested in the project is because of the line of work you have created. How many actor-director-writer-stars have made so many successful films? Sure, "Live By Night" may be a loss financially, but making a period piece set in the world of gangsters isn't an easy endeavor and was a worthy risk. You only needed $67 million to do it. Look at what "Tarzan" and "Independence Day 2" did.

Here's what I would do. Have fun with it. Release a page of the script. Show off more cryptic photos like you did when you teased the new villain. Have some fun with Joe. Get playful. Readers will devour a juicy tidbit that really has nothing to do with the actual film. If you come off as annoyed, fans may lose interest.

You're doing well. Keep it going. Don't let some lazy questioning get you down. How many actors burst onto the scene, burn out, and come back to not only raise an Oscar yet take over a character like Batman and get people asking for more? Hint: you need less than five fingers.

Take this with a grain of salt, or several.

I'll be watching.

Sincerely,

Dan Buffa

KSDK