Here's What I Know: MLS, Wacha, Split and Oscars

Photo credit: Getty Images (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

It's Friday, so here's what I know. In no constructive order, I'll do two things: present an opinion and do it in a precise manner in 1,000 total words or less. Let's pick five things.

MLS to St. Louis

Let democracy determine its future. As I wrote for Inside STL yesterday, I believe a public vote is the rightful way to end this hypothetical. After an initially failing in the Board of Aldermen's Ways and Means committee vote Thursday, it passed at a 5-4 later in the day after tax adjustments.

It still needs to get on the April 4 ballot, but it passed the first hurdle, so there is hope for soccer in the Lou. Whether it's $60 million or $80 million from the city, the idea remains simple: the people get a chance to vote on this.

They will fill the stadium for years to come and buy the merchandise, so let them decide. That's the right way. I am not a soccer addict, so I am indifferent, but I do think it can help the region. The city needs more revenue. Initially, it will cost.

Michael Wacha and spring training "competitions"

They are usually rigged. Remember when Joe Kelly and Shelby Miller had a competition, and the spring numbers didn't matter? Same idea here.

It took an injury to Jaime Garcia for Carlos Martinez to make the 2015 rotation.

It took a Ruben Tejada injury for Aledmys Diaz to start the season with the team, and a Jhonny Peralta injury for him to become a regular.

Wacha and Alex Reyes, according to St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold, may be engaged in a spring training competition.

Did John Mozeliak read my article suggesting Wacha over Reyes initially for the sake of the team? Is this a feasible scenario?

Do what's best for the team in the 162 game run, and not just the initial launch. Wacha's value needs help; Reyes' status won't be affected with a delay. Let's take out the competition label. It's meaningless. If Wacha makes it through camp, he'll start.

M. Night Shyamalan movies

He doesn't intend to duplicate someone else's work. The Philly auteur aims to craft a movie that places a thawing ice cube on your lips, and dares you to wipe it away or grab it before it melts. He wants to reel you in with something unique, and that makes him special.

All directors own a few bombs on their resume, but Shyamalan gets a bad rap because he blew our minds with "The Sixth Sense" in 1999. "Unbreakable"(his best film IMO) and "Signs" were great follow-ups before "The Village" and "Lady in The Water" were letdowns, and nothing happened in "The Happening".

"Split", his latest, is a freakish return to greatness. It's a good thriller, and there's a true rug pulling twist at the end. It's okay to not like M. Night's style. Just don't question the man's aspiration to invent.

The Oscars

They usually get a few things right. Mel Gibson may be a despicable human being in some walks of life, but he can still craft a great film. "Hacksaw Ridge" needed his ruthless touch, and he lent it a subtle punch that elevated the performances of Andrew Garfield and Desmond D. Doss' story as a whole. How about the love for "Manchester by the Sea", a devastating film that wasn't a box office hit and didn't require its actors to gain weight or make their faces ugly? Octavia Spencer made "Hidden Figures" special, so she got nominated. Viola Davis deserved a Best Actress nomination and not a Best Supporting Actress, but when Emma Stone sings in a movie, all bets are off. Why wasn't Martin Scorsese's "Silence" nominated? Two reasons: it was released too late and had a heavily religious plot. Did Gibson's "The Passion of The Christ" get nominated? No. Sorry Marty. Find Leonardo DiCaprio, and make another gem.

Hot wings

The crispier the better. For my bang and buck, Johnny's Restaurant and Bar on Russell are the best wings in St. Louis. The recipe hasn't lost a beat after 20+ years, and the basket of wings delivered never shrinks with revisits. They are double fried and extra crispy. That's the ticket for me. I don't want the lazy skinned wings. I want hot, crispy, and juicy white meat with some heat. I don't need to have my lips ripped off, but enough hot sauce to make me know this meal is lit.

______________

Do you want more? Did I miss something? Perhaps, next week I will know more. For the time being, it's time for me to check out, and enjoy the weekend.

Thanks for reading. Like or dislike, it matters.

KSDK